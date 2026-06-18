Turkey is ready to contribute to ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz

Turkey is ready to contribute to ensuring the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Defense told reporters.

„We are closely following the developments in the Strait of Hormuz. Ensuring the security of energy supplies, maritime trade and shipping in the Strait is of great importance for global stability. Our country is ready to contribute in this direction within the framework of international law“, the ministry noted.

The ministry added that Ankara welcomes the agreement on the cessation of hostilities between the United States and Iran and expresses hope that the signing of the relevant memorandum will contribute to the establishment of lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

“Turkey adheres to an approach that prioritizes maintaining regional peace and stability and supports solving problems through dialogue and diplomacy. In this context, it is extremely important for all parties concerned to show restraint and responsibility in implementing the agreements reached and preventing attempts to undermine them“, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.