Kazakhstan creates international water organization

The initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create an International Water Organization received the support of the participants in a special event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan within the framework of COP-17 in Ulaanbaatar, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The discussion was attended by representatives of the UN, national delegations, experts and NGOs. Kazakhstan presented the concept of the future organization and the results of international consultations held in Astana, Nairobi and New York.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Mongolia Almas Seytakinov noted the importance of strengthening international cooperation in the field of water resources, especially against the backdrop of droughts, land degradation and climate challenges.

The Chairman of the Mongolian Water Agency Zeneemyadarin Batbayar stressed the timeliness of the Kazakh initiative.

After the meeting, the participants expressed their readiness to jointly promote the water agenda on UN platforms. Kazakhstan also called for further discussion of the initiative within the framework of the upcoming UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.