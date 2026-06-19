SpaceX sees risks to communications in Ukraine

SpaceX said that EU plans to reserve most satellite frequencies for local operators threaten to leave Europeans without direct satellite communications. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing the company's appeal to European Commission officials.

The proposal "creates a significant possibility that Europeans will be left without direct satellite communications or that new actions by European operators will create global interference problems, including for emergency services, such as in Ukraine," the company said in a statement seen by the publication.

SpaceX argues that the EU plan prioritizes "the operator's country of residence over economic, technical and regulatory realities."

In May, the European Commission announced its intention to reserve part of the European spectrum that allows smartphones to connect directly to satellites for European operators, thereby limiting the use of frequencies by US operators in a new battle with Washington for control of the technology.

The so-called 2 GHz core wireless spectrum is currently used by two US companies – Viasat and EchoStar. Their licenses expire in May 2027 and a reallocation process will take place, which is expected to attract interest from a wide range of players.

When Brussels announced the proposal in May, the EC Vice-President responsible for the EU's technology sector, Henna Virkunen, said the Community was seeking to “strengthen European capabilities in this sector“, while remaining open to international players in other frequency bands.