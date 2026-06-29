"Star Wars Chess with the support of Bella Bulgaria

The tournament day was filled with contested games, logical challenges and inspiring meetings, with the special participation of the Bulgarian U20 champion Nikola Kanov and under the professional guidance of the master of sports and chess coach Vasil Kolev.



The event was organized for the sixth consecutive year by the Atlantic Club in Bulgaria and STEAM and Space Cluster Bulgaria, with the general assistance of the US Embassy, Sofia Tech Park and under the patronage of the Minister of Education and Science.



„Bella Bulgaria“ traditionally supports the development and popularization of chess in our country. In 2023, the company was a gold sponsor of the first participation of a Bulgarian national team in a tournament in a decade. European Chess Federation (ECU), where our women's team won the European title in Budva.



Beyond its commitment to sports, “Bella Bulgaria“ presented itself at the festival as a modern, reliable and attractive employer. Under the motto “Tasty Career Starts Here!“ (“Taste of career!“), the company presented to the young audience the opportunities for professional development in the food industry in the country and the region. With established positions in international markets and a vision for a sustainable future, “Bella Bulgaria“ offers a dynamic working environment for engineers, financiers, traders, marketers, IT specialists and other experts. 40% of the company's employees have over five years of professional experience in the organization - a strong indicator of stability, commitment and growth prospects.





With initiatives such as “Interstellar Chess Wars“ “Bella Bulgaria“ reinforces its commitment to society and demonstrates its vision for a future in which knowledge, talent and innovation are the driving force for success.“Interstellar Chess Wars“ with the support of “Bella Bulgaria“