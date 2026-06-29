Oman opposes transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz

The Omani authorities oppose the introduction of transit fees for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, considering them a violation of international law.

“The Sultanate of Oman rejects the introduction of transit fees for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, as this is internationally prohibited“, said the Sultanate's Foreign Minister, Badr Al Busaidi, in an interview with Radio Monte Carlo. However, the minister did not rule out the possibility of discussing voluntary maritime safety services with shipping companies.

Al Busaidi explained that this could include mechanisms to improve shipping safety, emergency preparedness and pollution control, similar to those introduced in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. According to him, any such agreements will be implemented after consultations with countries and companies using the strait, with the aim of improving service and not imposing a “new burden on world trade“.

Referring to the initiatives of France and the United Kingdom to ensure the security of the strait and mine clearance, the minister noted that Muscat is open to any international assistance in this area. However, he stressed that in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran, the primary responsibility for mine clearance in the strait and international shipping lanes lies with Tehran.

The Omani foreign minister also noted the consensus among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries on the need to de-escalate tensions in the region. Regarding relations with the United States, he rejected suggestions that the recent tensions had affected the strength of ties between Muscat and Washington, calling the differences between the allies “healthy“.