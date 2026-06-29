Pictures of … cherries (PHOTOS)

For the 19th year, Kyustendil gathered the best cherry producers in the region. Thousands of Bulgarians and tourists visited the Cherry Festival in the town of the same name.

This year, visitors had the opportunity to pick cherries themselves for a symbolic amount. For people, this is an attraction, but for producers - help, against the background of the lack of sufficient labor. Producers explained that cherries should be picked with the stalk, because this way they stay fresh longer. If they are picked without it, the fruit softens faster and should be consumed almost immediately.

The Kyustendil region has long been known as the “Bulgaria's Orchard“. According to the information of the Kyustendil Municipality, the beginning of the national fruit growing exhibition was laid back in 1896, when the First National Fruit Growing Exhibition was established in the city. It was then that Kyustendil received the title of “Mother of Bulgarian Fruit Growing“.

The cherry remains one of the strongest local symbols — part of the lifestyle, economy and cultural image of the region. During the holiday, various varieties are presented, including those created at the Institute of Agriculture in Kyustendil, as well as the production of agricultural producers from the region.

There are over 180 hybrid cherry varieties. The creation of a variety takes nearly 26 years, experts explain.