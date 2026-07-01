After the end of the blockade: Iran exported over 40 million barrels of oil

The Iranian authorities managed to export more than 40 million barrels of Iranian oil abroad after the complete lifting of the US naval blockade. This was announced by the Speaker of the Majlis (Parliament) of the Islamic Republic, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

"After the naval blockade was lifted, the enemy withdrew and the passage for commercial ships and oil tankers of the Islamic Republic through the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz was opened. "Since the blockade was lifted, more than 40 million barrels of oil have been exported," he said in an interview with Iranian state television and radio.

On the night of June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum remotely, which envisages the end of the military conflict that began on February 28. The memorandum also sets a timeframe for when the US side will lift the naval blockade and the Islamic Republic will restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. However, tensions in the region remain due to periodic US strikes against Iran, which responds with attacks on US bases in the Persian Gulf countries.