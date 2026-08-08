The US supplied India with 3.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas

From January to July, the US supplied India with 3.6 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), becoming the largest supplier of this energy source to the republic.

According to The Times of India, citing data from the analytical company Kpler, in July alone, India imported 896,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the US, which is 24% more than in June.

Total supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait have fallen to 5.3 million tonnes since the beginning of the year due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz caused by the escalating conflict between the US and Iran. Before the conflict, about 90% of India's LPG imports came from the Gulf countries; from January to July, gas supplies from the region fell to 60%.

India's total liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports rose to 1.23 million tonnes in July, hitting a four-month high and about 7% higher than the previous month.