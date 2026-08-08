The international rating agency S&P Global has maintained Georgia's sovereign rating at BB, changing the outlook from stable to positive. This was announced by the press service of the Georgian Ministry of Finance.

“The country assessment document notes that Georgia maintains sustainable economic growth, prudent macroeconomic policies and strong domestic demand“, the statement said.

This rating is based on growing international reserves, high economic growth, stable fiscal policy, moderate public debt and a stable banking system. This is also supported by access to preferential financing from international financial institutions, the ministry added.

The rating agency notes that despite geopolitical challenges, Georgia is showing strong economic performance. S&P expects Georgia to continue to pursue effective fiscal policies that will ensure that the budget deficit and public debt remain moderate.

As the agency notes, the base scenario for Georgia's economic growth in 2026 is forecast at 6.4%, in 2027 at 5.9%, and in the medium term at 5%.