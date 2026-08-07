Meta has admitted that serious problems have arisen in talks with the Indian government regarding the company's violation of Indian law and the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

“The ongoing talks have faced serious problems when discussing child sexual abuse material, deepfakes and other objectionable content. Meta is working hard to resolve these issues and improve its system to prevent operational errors“, Meta officials told the Press Trust of India.

According to media reports from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Indian government made it clear at the meeting that social media platforms, including Meta, must comply with Indian law. “In India, platforms cannot be launched under US law“, ministry officials stressed. “All platforms are accountable to society and the law.“ Otherwise, Meta could lose its legal protection.

Indian authorities have summoned Meta's management following a scandal involving the temporary deletion of a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (banned in Russia and owned by Meta, a corporation recognized as extremist in Russia) about measures to combat exam leaks. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to Indian authorities for the technical error, as well as for content created using deepfake technology, and for operational disruptions to the company's platforms.