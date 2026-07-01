"Bella Bulgaria received the award of KRIB and the Municipality of Svilengrad for a socially responsible partner

„Bella Bulgaria“ won the award in the category „Impact on the local economy“ in the annual awards of the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria (KRIB) and the Municipality of Svilengrad „Socially responsible partner“. At a solemn ceremony in Haskovo, companies from the region were honored for their contribution and social responsibility, partnership with municipalities and investments.

The award was presented to the manager of „Production“ in Svilengrad, Armen Grigorian, personally by Stoyan Stavrev, member of the Board of Directors of KRIB.

„For us, this award is honor and responsibility. We believe that successful business plays an important role in the development of society and that long-term partnerships with local institutions are the key to the realization of significant causes. We thank the Municipality of Svilengrad and KRIB-Haskovo for the high assessment and trust, commented Armen Grigorian.

„Bella Bulgaria“ is among the leading representatives of business and a preferred employer in the Municipality of Haskovo. The newest factory of the food company for pasta products is located on the territory of Svilengrad.

The enterprise is certified according to the latest version - 8 of the IFS Food Standard. It was created in order to encourage the continuous improvement of companies. In this sense, with the implementation of the eighth version „Bella Bulgaria“ set a new standard, of international importance, which aims to build a dynamic culture of food safety.

A year ago, the factory was equipped with four fully automated lines for the production of pasta products with fillings, two new shock spiral tunnels “Frigoskandia“ with a capacity of 1 ton/hour, automatic cartoning machine PATYN. Thus, the company made it possible to increase the annual production capacity of the base by 12,000 tons.

Our tested products of “Bella Bulgaria“ – under own and private brands – are offered in all key markets through our company's direct contacts with leading European retailers such as Mercadona (Spain), Schwarz Group – Lidl (Germany) and Kaufland International (Poland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia and Germany), Aldi Sud and Aldi Nord, REWE and Tesco (Central Europe).

The company will continue to invest in the implementation of the latest technologies in production and develop its corporate social responsibility policy, based on sustainable development, partnership and active commitment to the local community.