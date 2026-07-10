Record labels want songs generated with artificial intelligence to be labeled

Leading record labels are pushing for songs created with artificial intelligence (AI) to be labeled on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music in the interest of creative transparency, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports.

According to it, a coalition led by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) is proposing that songs be labeled with two separate labels.

One would mean songs that were entirely generated by AI based on signals, or that have lead vocals or key instrumentals generated by AI. Another label should identify songs created primarily by humans, but with AI for some elements.

Musicians in particular are concerned that their compositions will be used to train models without compensation.

According to RIAA CEO Mitch Glaser, many people are willing to listen to music created by AI, but they want to know the truth about how it was created. On the other hand, the creative process should be approached flexibly, he said: musicians who want to use AI in the creative process “should have the opportunity to do so.”