Where are Bulgarians traveling in 2026 and why exactly these destinations are so popular

More and more Bulgarians are choosing to vacation outside the country in 2026, but their decisions are mostly influenced by price, convenient transportation and good tourist offers. We look at which countries attract the most travelers, what the official data shows and which trends determine the choice of tourists this year.

The data shows that interest in traveling outside the country remains stable despite changing prices and the economic environment. More and more Bulgarians are planning their vacations in advance, comparing different offers and choosing destinations that combine convenient transportation, reasonable costs and diverse vacation opportunities.

Bulgarian residents' trips abroad continue to increase

Bulgarian residents' international trips continue to increase in 2026. According to the latest preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute, in May Bulgarian citizens made 922.5 thousand trips abroad, which is an increase of 5.5% compared to the same month in 2025.

Holiday trips continue to represent a significant part of Bulgarians' international trips. Thanks to convenient connections with neighboring countries, regular flights and a wide range of tourist offers, many travelers choose nearby destinations that combine easy access and good value for money. Users who browse online entertainment during their free time can compare different bonus conditions in advance. Slotozilla's page for 100 casino spins as a gift presents offers with 100 free spins, including sign-up bonuses, no deposit offers and information on eligible slot games. Before activating, it is important to check the offer period, rollover requirements and withdrawal restrictions.

The most preferred destinations for Bulgarian tourists

Official statistics show a clear trend – Most Bulgarians continue to travel to nearby countries. According to preliminary NSI data for May 2026, the most trips were made to Turkey, Greece, Romania, Serbia and Germany:

Turkey and Greece traditionally occupy the first places thanks to the combination of affordable prices, rich hotel offer and easy transportation. For many families, the ability to reach seaside resorts by car remains a serious advantage, especially during the active summer season.

According to European tourism analyses, this trend has been observed for several years, with neighboring countries remaining the preferred choice for Bulgarian tourists due to their proximity and lower overall travel costs.

What trends will determine travel in 2026?

In addition to the number of trips remaining high, the strong seasonality of tourism is also clearly evident in 2026. According to the latest analyses of the tourism sector, Bulgaria is among the EU countries with the most pronounced concentration of tourist activity during the summer months.

Eurostat data show that in 2025, 43% of overnight stays in tourist accommodation in Bulgaria were realized in July and August. A higher seasonal concentration among EU countries was reported only in Croatia, where summer tourism also has a leading economic importance.

These data show the strong seasonality of the tourism sector in Bulgaria, but do not directly measure the trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad. When choosing an international vacation, several main factors are most often compared:

The final price of transportation and accommodation.

The availability of direct flights or convenient car routes.

The included services and all-inclusive offers.

The possibilities for early bookings.

The duration and total budget of the vacation.

According to the preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute for May 2026, Turkey, Greece, Romania and Serbia remain among the most visited countries by Bulgarian citizens. At the same time, interest in new city destinations and combination vacations that include cultural attractions, local cuisine, and diverse experiences is gradually growing.

While domestic tourism also maintains a strong position, research by the Ministry of Tourism shows that when choosing an international vacation, accessibility, convenient logistics and value for money continue to be the most important factors. It is these factors that explain why neighboring countries and popular Mediterranean resorts are once again among the most preferred destinations for Bulgarians in 2026.