The American corporation Apple surpassed Nvidia in market capitalization and became the most valuable company in the world, according to trading data.

As of 15:37 Bulgarian time, Apple shares on the Nasdaq rose by 0.2%, trading at a price of $ 333.94 per share. By 15:42 Bulgarian time, the shares accelerated their rise to $ 334.03 per share (an increase of 0.23%).

Meanwhile, Nvidia shares fell by 4.37%, trading at a price of $ 198.34 per share, according to trading data as of 15:42 Bulgarian time. The Nasdaq 100 index fell 2.59% to 28,274.85 points.

Apple's market capitalization reached $4.9 trillion. Nvidia ($4.83 trillion) and Google parent Alphabet ($4.19 trillion) also rank among the three largest companies by market capitalization.

As Bloomberg noted, Apple's rise to first place in market capitalization is due to an outflow of investment from the technology sector, in particular, a decline in Nvidia's share price after the release of a new model from Chinese startup Moonshot AI, capable of competing with the best developments of OpenAI and Anthropic, which use Nvidia chips.