German exports hit all-time high

Despite the effects of the conflict in Iran, German exports reached a record high in June, reaching 139.3 billion euros, adjusted for calendar and seasonal adjustments, according to the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office.

This is 0.9% higher than in May and 6.6% higher than in the same month in 2025. According to the agency, this is the highest monthly value in history, breaking the previous record of 139.1 billion euros, set in September 2022. German exports are growing for the fifth consecutive month.

At the same time, imports also increased. In June, they reached 123.9 billion euros, which is 4.4% more than in May. Compared to the same month in 2025, the increase is 8.4%. A higher import value has only been recorded once before - in November 2022.

The majority of German exports in June 2026 were directed to the USA. Adjusted for calendar and seasonal fluctuations, exports to the USA amounted to EUR 12.1 billion, a decrease of 14.2% compared to May 2026. Compared to June 2025, exports to the USA decreased by 1.2%. Trade with the United Kingdom showed significant growth, with exports increasing by 7.7% compared to the previous month, reaching EUR 7.3 billion. Exports to China in June decreased by 0.3% compared to May, reaching EUR 6.2 billion.

The majority of imports in June 2026 were from China. Adjusted for calendar and seasonal fluctuations, imports amounted to EUR 16.5 billion, an increase of 9.1% compared to the previous month. Imports from the United States fell by 9.6% to EUR 8.7 billion. Imports from the United Kingdom fell by 16.7% to EUR 3.2 billion over the same period.

The trade surplus narrowed to EUR 15.4 billion, compared to EUR 19.3 billion in May.