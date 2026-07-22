Record investments in the brewing industry, despite the decline in consumption of the amber beverage

The decline in the beer market has not stopped investments in the brewing sector. Over the past 5 years, brewing companies have invested over 331 million leva, or about 170 million EUR, and in 2025 alone, investments reached approximately 45 million EUR - the highest annual level in the last two decades. More than 40% of the funds are directed to new malt production facilities.

There are 42 registered beer producers in Bulgaria - three large companies, seven small and medium-sized enterprises and 32 microbreweries. The industry provides employment to about 22,000 people throughout the production and trade chain. The average salary in the sector is quite high - 1650 EUR.

The data shows that the market is not disappearing, but is restructuring. Major sporting events continue to provide a temporary boost, but can no longer compensate for longer-term changes in consumption. For brewers, future growth will increasingly depend on non-alcoholic products, new flavors and their ability to reach a generation that drinks less often and seeks a more moderate lifestyle.