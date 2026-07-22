China to support companies after EU fines AliExpress

China will support domestic companies in defending their rights after the European Commission's decision to fine AliExpress 550 million euros, the press service of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China reported.

“The Chinese side will firmly support Chinese enterprises in using legal instruments to protect their rights and will take effective measures to resolutely safeguard their interests“, the statement said. The ministry expressed “strong dissatisfaction and serious concern” over the European Commission's actions. They stressed that Beijing opposes the creation of digital barriers under the pretext of regulating internet platforms, as well as discriminatory measures restricting the work of Chinese e-commerce companies in Europe.

The Ministry of Commerce urged the EU to stop abusing unclear legal provisions and ensure fair and impartial treatment of Chinese companies.

On July 20, the European Commission announced a fine of 550 million euros against AliExpress under the EU Digital Services Act.