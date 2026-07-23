Ranking determines the TOP 50 best restaurants on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for 2026.

Travel&Lifestyle magazine determined the top 50 best restaurants on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for 2026.
The most high-class establishments are in Sozopol, Sveti Vlas and Lozenets. Unfortunately, the large resorts of Sunny Beach and Golden Sands continue to perform poorly.
This year there is a shift at the top of our ranking. The best restaurant on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for 2026 is Azahar in Sozopol. Gourmet restaurant “Rombo“ at Vaya Beach Resort in Irakli is in second place. The third place is reserved for the BOCA GRANDE restaurant in Sozopol.
The ranking is based on the reviews of the customers themselves on Google, Tripadvisor and other platforms, as well as personal visits by the magazine's journalists. It does not include restaurants in hotels that operate on the All inclusive system, since not everyone has access to them.
T&L Top 50 of the best restaurants on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast
1. Azahar, Sozopol
2. Gourmet restaurant „Rombo“, Irakli
3. Boca Grande, Sozopol
4. Restaurant „Vila Chinka“, St. St. Constantine and Helena
5. Boutique Fine Dining, BlackSeaRama Golf & Villas, Balchik
6. Thai Bar, Lozenets
7. Noir by Green Life, Kavatsi
8. Nomad Oasis Resort, Lozenets
9. Gourmand Oasis Resort, Lozenets
10. Pure&Sense Sea Restaurant, Chernomorets
11. Oasis VIP Club – Restaurant, Sunny Beach
12. Delete, Lozenets
13. Levant Beach, Sveti Vlas
14. Clubhouse bistro, BlackSeaRama Golf & Villas, Balchik
15. Za Zú Lounge & Restaurant, Sunny Beach
16. Cavo, Sozopol
17. Geti, Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort, Kavarna
18. Simple Beach, Chernomorets
19. Giardino Mare, Lozenets
20. Amara Sugar, Sunny Beach
21. More Beach, St. St. Constantine and Helena
22. Molino, Nessebar (new)
23. OPA Greek Restaurant, Marina Dinevi, Sveti Vlas
24. The Bay, St. St. Constantine and Helena
25. Green Life Beach Alemagos, Sozopol
26. PEPÈ by the sea, Sveti Vlas
27. Amara, Marina Dinevi, Sveti Vlas
28. Bodrum Turkish restaurant, Chernomorets
29. Petrus Seafood&Steak, Lozenets
30. La Vista Restaurant, Nessebar
31. Galeon Dine and Wine, Sunny Beach
32. Antichen Kladenets, Sozopol
33. Maison’s Premium, Burgas
34. Onyx Beach Restaurant, Sveti Vlas
35. La Ferme, Burgas
36. Friends By Giardino, Lozenets
37. Gloria Mar, Marina Dinevi, Sveti Vlas
38. Viva Mare Fish & Grill, Santa Marina, Sozopol
39. Admiral, Marina Dinevi, Sveti Vlas
40. Olivo Restaurant, Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort, Kavarna
41. Red Canapé, Graffit Gallery Hotel, Varna
42. Captain Cook, Varna
43. DJANNY, Sunny Beach
44. Nemo, Port of Varna
45. Kampai Restaurant, Varna
46. The stove, Varna
47. Salvia Italian Lounge, St. St. Constantine and Helena
48. Tony GiGi, Nessebar
49. Red Canapé, Graffit Gallery Hotel, Varna
50. Argata Seafood Grill & Bar, Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort, Kavarna