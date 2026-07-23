Ranking determines the TOP 50 best restaurants on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for 2026.

Travel&Lifestyle magazine determined the top 50 best restaurants on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for 2026.

The most high-class establishments are in Sozopol, Sveti Vlas and Lozenets. Unfortunately, the large resorts of Sunny Beach and Golden Sands continue to perform poorly.

This year there is a shift at the top of our ranking. The best restaurant on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for 2026 is Azahar in Sozopol. Gourmet restaurant “Rombo“ at Vaya Beach Resort in Irakli is in second place. The third place is reserved for the BOCA GRANDE restaurant in Sozopol.

The ranking is based on the reviews of the customers themselves on Google, Tripadvisor and other platforms, as well as personal visits by the magazine's journalists. It does not include restaurants in hotels that operate on the All inclusive system, since not everyone has access to them.

T&L Top 50 of the best restaurants on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast

1. Azahar, Sozopol

2. Gourmet restaurant „Rombo“, Irakli

3. Boca Grande, Sozopol

4. Restaurant „Vila Chinka“, St. St. Constantine and Helena

5. Boutique Fine Dining, BlackSeaRama Golf & Villas, Balchik

6. Thai Bar, Lozenets

7. Noir by Green Life, Kavatsi

8. Nomad Oasis Resort, Lozenets

9. Gourmand Oasis Resort, Lozenets

10. Pure&Sense Sea Restaurant, Chernomorets

11. Oasis VIP Club – Restaurant, Sunny Beach

12. Delete, Lozenets

13. Levant Beach, Sveti Vlas

14. Clubhouse bistro, BlackSeaRama Golf & Villas, Balchik

15. Za Zú Lounge & Restaurant, Sunny Beach

16. Cavo, Sozopol

17. Geti, Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort, Kavarna

18. Simple Beach, Chernomorets

19. Giardino Mare, Lozenets

20. Amara Sugar, Sunny Beach

21. More Beach, St. St. Constantine and Helena

22. Molino, Nessebar (new)

23. OPA Greek Restaurant, Marina Dinevi, Sveti Vlas

24. The Bay, St. St. Constantine and Helena

25. Green Life Beach Alemagos, Sozopol

26. PEPÈ by the sea, Sveti Vlas

27. Amara, Marina Dinevi, Sveti Vlas

28. Bodrum Turkish restaurant, Chernomorets

29. Petrus Seafood&Steak, Lozenets

30. La Vista Restaurant, Nessebar

31. Galeon Dine and Wine, Sunny Beach

32. Antichen Kladenets, Sozopol

33. Maison’s Premium, Burgas

34. Onyx Beach Restaurant, Sveti Vlas

35. La Ferme, Burgas

36. Friends By Giardino, Lozenets

37. Gloria Mar, Marina Dinevi, Sveti Vlas

38. Viva Mare Fish & Grill, Santa Marina, Sozopol

39. Admiral, Marina Dinevi, Sveti Vlas

40. Olivo Restaurant, Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort, Kavarna

41. Red Canapé, Graffit Gallery Hotel, Varna

42. Captain Cook, Varna

43. DJANNY, Sunny Beach

44. Nemo, Port of Varna

45. Kampai Restaurant, Varna

46. The stove, Varna

47. Salvia Italian Lounge, St. St. Constantine and Helena

48. Tony GiGi, Nessebar

49. Red Canapé, Graffit Gallery Hotel, Varna

50. Argata Seafood Grill & Bar, Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort, Kavarna