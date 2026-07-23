China and the United States are working to eliminate tariffs on goods worth $30 billion

The negotiating teams between China and the United States are working to eliminate mutual tariffs on goods worth approximately $30 billion. This was announced by Meng Huating, director of the Foreign Investment Administration Department of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

“During US President Donald Trump's recent visit to China, the two heads of state defined a new concept for constructive relations of strategic stability between China and the United States“, she said at a press conference. “The trade and economic delegations of the two countries are closely cooperating on specific issues, discussing the framework conditions for mutual tariff reductions on goods worth $30 billion“.

The official specified that the Chinese authorities are in contact with the parties concerned – local enterprises, regional governments and industry associations – to discuss proposals for tariff reduction measures.

Beijing and Washington are holding consultations to eliminate mutual trade barriers that have arisen due to the White House's protectionist measures. According to the General Administration of Customs, trade turnover between China and the United States in January-June exceeded 289 billion dollars, remaining virtually unchanged from the same period in 2025.