Ten EU countries oppose European Commission plan to tie payments to reforms

A group of 10 EU countries, including France, Spain and Italy, have opposed the European Commission's (EC) proposal to tie regular payments to reforms under the new seven-year budget, Politico reported.

Malta, Hungary and Poland have also spoken out against the initiative. Supporters of the plan believe that introducing payment conditions will “help poorer EU countries improve their economic performance“. Diplomats from countries opposing the reform, however, believe that the real goal is to slow the flow of payments to poorer regions.

As Politico reports, the budget deadline is approaching and dissatisfaction with the European Commission's plan is only growing. Several EU leaders intend to present proposals to soften the payment model in exchange for reforms.