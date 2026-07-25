Artificial Intelligence Fears Are Bullshit

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has called fears that artificial intelligence (AI) will "be the end of humanity" and "kill half of jobs" in the United States "total nonsense."

"The idea that AI will lead to the end of humanity or kill half of jobs in America is total nonsense," he said in an interview with Axios.

The company's CEO believes that "fantastic" fears about AI should not influence policy. He believes that "overly emotional reaction" to these technologies could slow their adoption and weaken the country's competitiveness.

Nvidia is an American technology company that develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and other chips, founded in 1993. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company's developments are widely adopted in the artificial intelligence, video game, and automotive industries.