The largest hotel complex on the Southern Black Sea Coast, Sunny Beach, is the second most profitable resort for families in Europe. Only the Portuguese region of Algarve is ahead of it, according to the annual study Family Holiday Report 2026 by Post Office Travel Money, prepared jointly with the tourist operator TUI, Nova TV reports.

Hotelier Rumen Monchev believes that this is because Sunny Beach has been an extremely pleasant destination for those who want to combine peace and experiences for years. "Here life does not stop 24 hours a day, seven days a week", he adds. And he emphasizes that the service in the resort is good and the people are friendly.

In the height of the season, prices in Sunny Beach are at their peak. Monchev says that early reservations were for about 55 euros per person per day. Now it is more expensive, but by about 20%, while in other destinations it is about 50%.

The prices of beer and mineral water are the subject of the study - both are some of the most sought-after goods in the complex. Merchants say that they have not raised their prices compared to last year and give the example of coffee and fast food.



In Sunny Beach, according to the study, prices have increased by a little over 9% compared to the previous analysis. In establishments on the beach, coffee costs 2 euros, and a frappe costs 5 euros. And although restaurant owners assure that there is no drastic increase in prices, fast food merchants and hoteliers claim the opposite.

Trader Iliyan Dimitrov says that most people eat in hotels that offer an All Inclusive package. And hotelier Rumen Monchev adds that people don't go to restaurants much.



The study in the ranking of resorts also covers beach accessories. Beach vendors indicate that prices are normal.

And among the tourists there are also families who have chosen Sunny Beach for another year. They say that their resort is financially profitable, offers food, amenities, entertainment. They believe that there has been a price increase, but minimal.