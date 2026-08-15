Burgas in anticipation of Eurovision

Local businesses in Burgas are already starting preparations for “Eurovision 2027“. Beaches and restaurants in the city plan to be fully prepared to welcome tourists as early as May 1.

This also means earlier recruitment of staff in order to have enough employees for the expected increased tourist flow.

“We have planned to make investments to replace the existing infrastructure – new paths, change the appearance of the beach, including part of the coastal promenade“, said Simeon Tsvetkov, concessionaire of Burgas-North beach.

Three sites on the beach are also planned to be radically changed. One of the main efforts will be to level and clean the beach before the beginning of the month May.

“There will be no change in prices in our establishment. There is some speculation in certain places, but I think things will not escalate and become impossible“, said Kostadin Genev, manager of a beach establishment, from his place.

“We plan to start at the beginning of May with increased staff and recruit almost double, given the people we expect to come“, he explained.