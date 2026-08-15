More Americans are getting married in Italy

Italy is becoming an increasingly popular destination for foreign weddings, with the strongest growth coming from couples from the United States. More than 15,000 foreign couples got married in Italy in 2024, a 64% increase compared to 2019, according to data from the Center for Tourism Research in Florence, cited by WELT and the Associated Press. American couples make up almost a third of all foreign newlyweds.

According to the American platform The Knot, Italy was the second most popular international wedding destination for American couples after Mexico. The reasons are a combination of architecture, landscapes, climate, cuisine and the possibility of turning the wedding into a multi-day experience for the newlyweds and their guests.

Wedding tourism brings in nearly 1 billion euros

The growth is already having a serious economic impact. According to official data from the Centro Studi Turistici Firenze, a study for the Convention Bureau Italia estimates the turnover of wedding tourism in Italy in 2024 at 931.6 million euros, which is an increase of 16% compared to the previous year. The events generated around 960,000 tourist arrivals and 2.6 million overnight stays.

The US remains the most important foreign market for this segment, while interest from the UK and eurozone countries is also increasing.

Smaller weddings, but higher costs

Curiously, international weddings in Italy often have fewer guests but a higher budget.

The average cost of a foreign couple's wedding in Italy is around 61,500 euros, or roughly $70,600. By comparison, the average cost of a wedding in their hometown in the US was around $32,000, according to data from The Knot and Centro Studi Turistici Firenze, cited by the AP.

The reason is that couples are not just paying for the ceremony. Increasingly, the program includes dinners, wine tastings, cooking classes, excursions and other activities for guests.

Tuscany, Amalfi and Italian villas benefit from the new trend

The demand is particularly directed towards authentic locations - historic villas, small towns, country estates and places with natural views. The study by the Italian Center for Tourism Research shows an increased interest in more intimate ceremonies and small weddings, where the budget is directed towards the quality of the experience, rather than the maximum number of guests.

Additional activities related to local cuisine, history, traditions and natural landmarks are also increasingly in demand. The preferred periods remain May-June and September-October, although interest in the later autumn months is also growing.

Celebrities have also supported Italy's image

In recent years, Italy has also hosted a number of widely reported celebrity weddings. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin married in Venice in 2014, and in 2025 the city hosted the nuptials of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. These events have further strengthened Italy's international image as a premium wedding destination.

Behind the growth, however, is a broader shift in consumer behavior. More and more Americans are choosing to spend on experiences and travel rather than a one-off, large-scale event. A Mastercard survey, cited by the AP, shows that more than half of Americans prefer to invest their money in experiences that create memories.

Hotels, restaurants and owners of historic properties win

The boom in wedding tourism also has implications for the Italian real estate and tourism sector. The demand for historic villas, manors, boutique hotels and rural complexes creates additional income for owners of such assets and extends the season beyond the traditional summer months.

The trend shows how unique real estate is now competing not only as places to stay, but also as part of the experience economy - a market in which location itself is becoming a major reason for choosing a destination.