Greece lowers prices of basic products

From August 31, a voluntary agreement between the state, manufacturers and large supermarket chains to lower prices of essential goods will come into effect in Greece.

High food prices continue to be among the biggest problems for households in Greece.

The government has announced a new initiative, with which dozens of basic goods should become cheaper from the end of August.

The initiative includes about 30 product categories. Among them are fresh meat, milk, cheese, eggs, bread, rice, pasta, legumes, olive oil, baby food and diapers, bTV writes.

Detergents and cleaning agents, personal hygiene products and school supplies are also included.

A minimum reduction of 5% has been agreed for all included products. For fresh meat, the goal is to reduce prices by up to 15%.

For some of the other goods, including dairy products, olive oil, baby food and preparations, the discounts can reach up to 20%.

This is not an administrative determination of prices, but a voluntary participation of companies. Producers and retail chains will determine for themselves which specific products they will include.

Prices must be reduced in real terms compared to the levels before the start of the initiative, and not through short-term promotions.

The measure will remain in force at least until the end of the year, and the Ministry of Development will monitor whether the agreed discounts actually reach consumers.