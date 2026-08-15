Airports in Burgas and Varna still cannot reach 2019 levels

The tourist season in 2026 is difficult, admitted to Nova TV, the Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov. According to him, according to Eurostat, this does not apply only to the summer season. In the first quarter from January to March, Bulgaria was in last place in this indicator, he said, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Ilin Dimitrov said that the airports in Varna and Burgas have not yet reached the levels of 2019. According to him, active work is already underway on transport and air connectivity. The ministry is holding talks with large airlines that are launching new routes, with the aim of maintaining them after “Eurovision“.

Regarding Eurovision, the Minister of Tourism promised that the event will be used as best as possible for the development of the sector in our country. He gave the example of Vienna, where over 370,000 positive messages about the city and the region were generated around the holding of the “Eurovision“. According to him, the organizers considered it a mistake to focus the events only on Vienna. “We will learn from this mistake and will also organize events in Plovdiv, Varna, Sofia and Burgas“, explained Dimitrov.

The minister also commented on the upcoming register of attractions. The regulation is currently published for public discussion, and after its final adoption, every user will be able to check whether a given attraction has the necessary documents. However, Dimitrov stressed that the regulation itself cannot replace the personal responsibility of the drivers. “I am not convinced that this can compensate for the behavior of attraction drivers - this is already a matter of personal responsibility”, he said. The minister assured that the legal deadline will be met and the regulation will be published by the end of the month.