How to Reduce Fuel or Electricity Consumption of Your Lawnmower

Beautiful and healthy grass requires a lot of mowing, but running your lawnmower takes both time and money. No matter whether you have an electric or gasoline-powered machine, there are ways to reduce consumption by acquiring a few useful habits. You will feel the difference, especially if you have a large yard.

Here's what to start doing.

Keep the blade sharp

This is the easiest way to save money with a lawnmower - both time and energy. A sharp blade cuts through the grass much faster and easier, making clean cuts with minimal resistance. If it is dull, it will get stuck in the grass and tear it, creating more strain and making the engine work harder. You can imagine that this will require more energy.

As an added bonus, the grass will look nicer and be healthier. It's worth it.

Don't mow too low

When you cut the grass lower, you'll have to run the mower again after a longer period of time. That's what you think, right? But it won't save you fuel or electricity.

When the blade cuts higher, it passes through the weaker parts of the stems and removes less grass mass. That is, you lighten the load and the work of the engine.

In addition, if you are too close to the soil, it hurts the plants, their roots weaken and they need more care to look good.

The correct height depends on the type of grass you are growing, so consult a specialist.

Don't let the grass grow too long

If we can't mow low, does that mean we should let it grow longer? Not really.

Longer blades will create more grass mass and will again make the mower work harder. That means you will again need more fuel or electricity to go over the entire lawn.

The rule here is to not remove more than a third of the height of the blades at once. This is the optimal use, which gives good results for the device, for you and for the grass.

Do not mow when it is wet

And you will guess yourself that wet leaves are heavier, stick to the housing and blades and make it difficult for the machine to work. So you will have to charge the battery or tank again sooner. You may even have to stop and clean the system to be able to continue your work.

So a dry lawn takes less time, less energy and gives a better result. And you will clean the machine much easier so that it is ready for the next time.

Plan the route

If the yard is large, it will be more difficult to do your work methodically. So plan the lawnmower's route in advance. The goal is to stop as little as possible, not to go back for missed spots and not to maneuver unnecessarily. All of this will make mowing faster and save you fuel and electricity.

Use battery-powered mowers properly

If your machine runs on batteries, you will need to take proper care of them as well. Charge them before they are completely exhausted. Avoid stopping and starting the machine frequently - this wastes more energy. Try to mow at an even speed and, as we already mentioned, keep the blade sharp.