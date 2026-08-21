Rubio holds key talks in Canada after new trade deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed economic relations with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand after the two countries agreed on a new trade deal that prevents additional tariffs.

“I met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to strengthen our partnership on mutually beneficial security and economic issues in our hemisphere“, Rubio wrote in X.

The State Department press service reported that the two sides also discussed Arctic security, the situation in Cuba and joint assistance to Venezuela after the earthquake.

On August 19, US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Canada had agreed on a trade agreement. A day earlier, Trump announced that the United States would suspend the imposition of 50% tariffs on Canadian goods for three days. Bloomberg, citing sources, noted that the trade agreement provides for the United States to halve tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum; other parameters of the deal have not yet been disclosed.