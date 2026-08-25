India opens ports for cargo diverted from Strait of Hormuz

India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has temporarily opened all seaports and international airports in the country for foreign cargo diverted due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty in maritime transport in the Strait of Hormuz, unloading, storage and transhipment of foreign containerized cargo in India has been permitted till October 31, 2026. According to the CBIC order, the cargo must remain under customs control and is intended only for onward international transit or re-export. The use of such cargo in the Indian domestic market is prohibited.

The CBIC's decision to tranship cargo follows demands from trade and industry to use India's transport infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted maritime shipping and international trade amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

On August 19, US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had lifted the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, reopening it to shipping. He also acknowledged that shipping in the area could "slow down a bit".