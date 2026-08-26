Nearly 70 ships waiting at Danube ports for Ukrainian grain

Up to 70 ships are waiting for access to Ukrainian ports near the Sulin Canal on the Danube to load Ukrainian grain for export, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Following restrictions on access to some Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a significant portion of dry cargo ships have been diverted to the Danube, which has a much lower throughput capacity.

According to consulting agency ASAP Agri, as of August 25, more than 50 ships were waiting for access to the Sulin Canal, with only 5 to 7 ships docking at Danube ports per day. These delays cost an estimated $8,000 a day, significantly increasing freight rates for companies.

Reuters added that the situation with Ukrainian grain exports could worsen in the coming days, as shipping agents at Danube river ports intend to close access for at least two days due to worsening weather conditions.