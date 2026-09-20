Oman, Germany discuss restoring shipping through Hormuz and Red Sea

Oman and Germany have discussed the possibilities of restoring free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to maritime traffic along strategic routes.

The topic was the focus of a telephone conversation between Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi and his German counterpart Johann Wadeful, Oman's Foreign Ministry announced. The two discussed “ways to restore freedom of navigation“ in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea region, as well as efforts to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.

According to the official statement, Muscat and Berlin support diplomatic efforts that could improve the prospects for lasting regional security and stability. No specific plan or timeframe for normalizing maritime traffic was announced.

The conversation comes at a time when traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely restricted. Kpler data cited by Reuters show that only four cargo ships passed through the strategic waterway on Thursday, compared with an average of 16 over the previous ten days. Some vessels have switched off their transponders, meaning the data does not give a fully comprehensive picture of traffic.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy corridors. Before the current regional crisis, it carried approximately a fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies, making any prolonged disruption to shipping a potential risk to energy prices, transport costs and supply chains.

The problems are not limited to the Persian Gulf. The situation in the Red Sea and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait also remains volatile due to the escalation of the conflict in Yemen and the actions of the Houthis. Reuters reported this week that their increased military activity along the coast is increasing risks to international shipping routes and energy supplies.

According to the latest figures, 23 cargo ships passed through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Thursday, compared with an average of 26 over the previous ten days. While the decline there is significantly smaller than in Hormuz, the simultaneous tension around the two sea lanes is increasing risks to global trade.

The uncertainty is already forcing shipping and energy companies to change their routes. Meanwhile, Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd announced the restoration of four more container services through the Suez Canal, but warned that their future decisions would depend on security in the region.

Oman has traditionally played the role of mediator in diplomatic contacts in the Persian Gulf. Recent talks with Germany show that restoring safe shipping is now not only a regional issue, but also a priority for European countries whose economies are directly dependent on stable supplies and transport routes through the Middle East.