Grape growers prepare strike over unharvested harvest

Part of the Bulgarian grapes this fall remain unharvested, and grape growers and winemakers are on strike readiness due to low purchase prices, overcrowded cellars and reduced demand for Bulgarian wine, reports bTV Novinite.

According to data cited in the report, the grape harvest is in full swing and the harvest is good, but in some places producers are not finding buyers. According to the industry, the problem is not in the quality, but in the market, which has been under pressure from cheap imports and weaker domestic consumption for years.

Unharvested arrays and pressure on prices

Atanas Vassilev, executive director of „Vinprom – Svishtov“ and chairman of the National Association of Bulgarian Winegrowers, told bTV that there has been insufficient demand for Bulgarian wines in the last two or three years. He also points to excessive imports of Italian, French and Spanish wines, including draft wines, which are sold at prices that local producers can hardly compete with.

According to him, in some areas, winegrowers are not entering the vineyards at all because at the current purchase levels, the grape harvest does not cover costs. The report states that in some places dozens of acres remain unharvested.

Dimitar Dimov, owner of a winery, says that the rising cost of labor and the lack of people willing to work are further complicating the campaign. He compares the situation with Greece and Romania, where, according to him, temporary employment in the sector is supported by the state.

The sector wants support from the state

Stanimir Stoyanov, chairman of the Union of Oenologists and executive director of “LOVICO – Suhindol“, told bTV that viticulture remains one of the least supported industries. He also points to unregulated production and sale of homemade wine, which, according to him, further distorts the market.

The report cites a claim that winegrowers receive about 14 euros per decare per year, and the promised so-called Ukrainian aid for the sector is 21 euros per decare at costs that, according to the industry, reach 600 euros per decare.

The sector is expected to take measures by the state. Among the proposals is a partial exemption from VAT for Bulgarian wines offered in restaurants, as well as broader support for domestic production and tourism.

Atanas Vassilev states that after the campaign ends, winegrowers have declared a strike readiness to draw attention to the problems in the sector.

According to bTV News, Bulgarian wine is losing positions on international markets and is increasingly difficult to sell in our country, which leaves part of the harvest in the vineyards.

Sources: bTV News