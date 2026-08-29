Greece lowers prices of tourist packages

Hoteliers in Greece are lowering prices for overnight stays in order to secure more tourists in September. Packages with at least 20% lower prices are being offered. This does not apply to the expensive destinations of Mykonos and Santorini, but even in Crete there are now significantly cheaper tourist packages.

In Northern Greece, a preferred region for Bulgarian tourists, many offers at preferential prices for September have appeared, writes BNR.

Food stores are already advertising many goods with lower prices. According to the agreement between traders and the government, 1,150 goods will be reduced in price from Monday. The reductions are between 5 and 20% depending on the product and the manufacturer. School supplies are included due to the increased expenses of families for preparing students.

On social networks, tourists from various places in the country are reporting that the price of shade from coastal establishments is also being reduced. Cafe owners have reported lower revenues from paid areas so far. Most tourists prefer free municipal beaches with their own umbrellas and sun loungers.

Only the campsites have not adjusted their prices because they are booked for September as well.