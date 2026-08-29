Space tourism now has a price list

Traveling beyond Earth is no longer just a state space program, but a market for ultra-luxury experiences. In 2026, space tourism is shaping up as a niche for clients with very large financial resources, willing to pay from 125,000 USD for a stratospheric balloon flight to tens of millions of dollars for an orbital mission.

The most affordable option is not a classic space flight, but a stratospheric balloon ascent. In it, a capsule with passengers reaches about 30 kilometers in altitude, from where the curvature of the Earth and the darkness of space are visible. The flight lasts about six hours, but does not include weightlessness. The price for this type of experience starts at around 125,000 USD per seat.

This segment is aimed at people who want the visual sensation of the “edge of space”, but without a rocket launch, heavy overloads and long preparation. That is why stratospheric flights are advertised more as a luxury tourist experience than as a full-fledged space mission.

The next level is suborbital flights. In them, the device crosses the limit of about 100 kilometers in altitude, known as the Kármán line, but does not remain in orbit around the Earth. Passengers get a few minutes of weightlessness and a view of the planet from space, after which the capsule or space plane returns. Such flights usually last about 10-15 minutes.

Companies such as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic operate in this segment. Blue Origin describes the New Shepard flight as an approximately 11-minute journey beyond the Kármán line with several minutes of weightlessness. Virgin Galactic, for its part, indicated in its documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that the base price of its consumer product has been increased to $600,000 per seat.

The most expensive and prestigious option remains the orbital mission. In this, passengers do not just reach space, but remain in low Earth orbit for days or weeks. This requires a ship capable of developing orbital speed, serious preparation, medical examinations, training and complex logistics. For private missions to the International Space Station, the price is already in the range of tens of millions of dollars per seat.

Axiom Space is among the companies developing this model. The company already organizes private astronaut missions to the International Space Station, and NASA has confirmed an order for a fifth such mission, planned for no earlier than January 2027. Axiom describes these missions as part of its broader strategy to build commercial infrastructure in low-Earth orbit.

The difference between a suborbital and an orbital flight is key. A suborbital vehicle rises high, follows an arcing trajectory and returns to Earth. An orbital ship must reach approximately 28,000 km/h to remain in orbit around the planet. This makes orbital missions incomparably more complex, riskier and more expensive.

The procedure for purchasing such an experience also has little in common with a regular tourist reservation. For expensive suborbital and orbital missions, candidates go through financial confirmation, medical examinations, legal documents, a waiver of risk claims and a milestone payment. In the US, commercial space operators are required to inform participants of the risks and obtain written informed consent.

Medical requirements depend on the type of flight. For balloon flights, the preparation is significantly lighter. For rocket missions, however, cardiovascular fitness, endurance, stress response, claustrophobia, and general physical condition are assessed. There is no single universal age limit for all programs, but adulthood and good health are basic requirements.

The market is expanding outside the US. Chinese startup Deep Blue Aerospace has already announced plans for suborbital tourist flights in 2027, with the first tickets offered at a price of about 1.5 million yuan, or approximately 211,000 USD. This shows that space tourism is gradually transforming from an American niche into a global competition between private companies.

According to market estimates, the sector has the potential for sharp growth by the end of the decade. Grand View Research estimates the global space tourism market at $888.3 million in 2023 and predicts it will reach over $10 billion by 2030. However, the business remains highly dependent on safety, flight frequency, regulations and customer trust.

For now, space tourism remains an experience for ultra-rich clients, not a mass service. But the trend is clear: Space is no longer reserved only for professional astronauts and government agencies. It is gradually becoming a market - expensive, risky and highly prestigious, but now real.