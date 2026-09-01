Starlink kits in Dubai and Abu Dhabi sold out

All internet kits from the American company Starlink in two cities in the United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi and Dubai - have been completely sold out due to high demand, Gulf News reported.

Earlier, the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the issuance of a 10-year license to the American company Starlink to provide satellite communication services.

The first routers “have sold out like hot cakes“. Those wishing to purchase a Starlink kit must now pay a deposit of 285.71 UAE dirhams (approximately 78 USD) and be put on a waiting list. The standard equipment package costs 1,465 dirhams (almost $400), while the monthly plan costs at least 300 dirhams (about $82).

Starlink is a global satellite communications system project developed by SpaceX, a company founded in 2002 by American entrepreneur Elon Musk. The Starlink system is designed to provide internet access to users around the world by deploying a large number of small satellites weighing up to 500 kg in low Earth orbit.