Tokayev wants SCO Development Bank headquarters to be located in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is ready to host the headquarters of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Development Bank if all member states agree.

„Kazakhstan supports China's initiative to establish an SCO Development Bank. We believe that it would be appropriate for the bank's resources to focus primarily on infrastructure, technological and industrial projects. And if there is a consensus among the member states, Kazakhstan could host this institution and its headquarters“, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Bishkek.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the formation of a full-fledged investment framework for the organization is a separate priority.

China will implement 100 scientific and technical projects jointly with the SCO countries in the next 3 years. This was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Bishkek.

“Over the next three years, China will implement 100 scientific and technical cooperation projects jointly with the SCO countries“, he was quoted by China Central Television.