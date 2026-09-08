The US hopes to gain access to mineral resources in Venezuela, including gold, Reuters reports.

The agency notes that “The US seeks to increase access to Venezuela's mineral resources, including gold, and thus expand its efforts to gain control over the country's natural resources“. According to the agency, the Trump administration is considering a series of measures aimed at “expanding US participation in Venezuela's mining sector, including through an executive order on critical minerals“.

“These efforts could open access for US investment in Venezuela's mining sector, thereby giving US companies access not only to oil but also to critical mineral reserves for national security purposes“, the agency cited sources. Reuters emphasizes that the corresponding executive order is still in the preparation stage and the US administration's policy regarding Venezuelan oil reserves may change.

On August 28, Trump announced a deal with Venezuela, providing for the transfer of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves to the United States. Later, the White House announced that the deal provides for 100-year concessions to North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) for 17 oil fields with proven reserves of approximately 65 billion barrels. According to the US administration, NABEP has granted a Pentagon agency a 35% stake in the parent company. In addition, NABEP has granted the State Department the right to purchase 20% of the production volume from all of its existing and future oil fields at an acquisition price. The US authorities will have the right to veto the appointment of the company's management, which must consist mainly of US citizens.