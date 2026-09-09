The most expensive champagne in the world for 2026

How much can a bottle of champagne cost? In 2026, the answer ranges from several thousand euros for the rarest prestigious cuvées to significantly higher amounts for limited collections and special designer editions.

A new ranking by Wine-Searcher shows that among the most expensive relatively widely available champagnes in the world, big names such as Dom Pérignon, Bollinger, Louis Roederer, Krug and Jacques Selosse once again dominate.

At the top is Dom Pérignon P3 Plénitude Brut, whose average global retail price is around 4,005 euros per bottle. The wine also has an average score of 96 points according to the Wine-Searcher system.

Following it is the limited Bollinger R.D. Extra Brut „Spectre“ James Bond 007 Edition with an average price of around 3848 euros.

Third place is for Louis Roederer Cristal „Gold Medallion“ Orfèvres Limited Edition Brut Millésime – approximately 3303 euros per bottle.

Krug and Jacques Selosse are also among the most expensive

Fourth place is Krug Clos d’Ambonnay Blanc de Noirs Brut, valued at an average of around 3072 euros.

Next is Jacques Selosse Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut with an approximate average price of 2214 euros.

Among the ten most expensive more widely available offerings are also Dom Pérignon Œnothèque Rosé – around 2062 euros, Jacques Selosse Millésime – approximately 2043 euros, Henri Giraud „Argonne“ Aÿ Grand Cru Brut Rosé – around 2026 euros, and Louis Roederer Cristal Vinothèque Edition Brut Rosé Millésime – around 1894 euros.

It is important to clarify that Wine-Searcher does not rank single auction records. In the main list, the platform uses the global average prices of actually offered bottles and stipulates that the products have enough offers on the international market.

Rarity can send the price even higher

Wine-Searcher also publishes a separate ranking without restrictions on availability.

Extremely rare offers appear at the top there – including a special edition of Dom Pérignon with designer packaging by Mathias Kiss and a vertical collection of Dom Pérignon.

The second category is more difficult to compare, as some of the offerings include a different number of bottles or expensive designer packaging.

A prime example is Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Blanc de Noirs with a Tiffany box. Wine-Searcher notes that when it was launched in late 2025, the price was close to $10,000, while in September 2026 the average asking price was already around $8,500.

Among the most expensive unrestricted offerings is Dom Pérignon P3 Plénitude Brut Rosé, whose prices have risen by approximately 15% in a year amid sharply reduced availability.

Not all prestigious champagnes are rising in price

A curious trend in 2026 is that the price increase in the highest segment is no longer universal.

Of the ten most expensive more widely available offerings, only four have increased in price in the past 12 months, Wine-Searcher data shows.

Bollinger has the strongest growth „Spectre“ – about 29% for the year, or approximately $1,000 more per bottle. The reason, according to the platform, is mainly a decline in availability by about 50%.

Jacques Selosse Blanc de Blancs has increased in price by about 22%, and Henri Giraud „Argonne“ – by about 21%. For Jacques Selosse Millésime, the increase is only a few percent.

The remaining leading offerings have stable or lower average prices compared to a year earlier - an unusual picture for the most expensive segment of champagne.

The champagne market is losing some of its momentum

The ranking comes at a time when the sector is going through a more difficult period.

Wine-Searcher notes that champagne sales have been under pressure for several years. The weakness is no longer limited to the mass segment, but is also beginning to affect prestigious cuvées.

The declining domestic demand in France has long been compensated by exports, but international markets are also starting to show signs of cooling.

This may explain why even among the rarest and most prestigious brands, prices in 2026 are no longer moving only upwards.

Why do these bottles cost so much?

For the most expensive champagnes, the price is determined by a combination of factors - limited production, long aging, specific vintage, producer prestige and availability on the international market.

For some special editions, the collector's value of the packaging is also added. This is why two bottles of similar wine can sell for radically different prices when one is part of a limited edition or designer collection.

Therefore, the values in the ranking should not be perceived as fixed prices. Wine-Searcher calculates global average prices based on current offers from merchants, and they change according to availability, market and specific vintage.

In 2026, however, one thing remains the same - Dom Pérignon, Bollinger, Cristal, Krug and Jacques Selosse continue to set the upper limit of the champagne market, where a single bottle can cost as much as a used car.