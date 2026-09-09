Iran said where the revenues from the Strait of Hormuz will go

The Iranian authorities intend to use the funds collected from fees for the Strait of Hormuz to improve the welfare of the population and strengthen the country's defense capabilities. This was announced by Hassan Ghashgavi, a member of the National Security Committee (Majlis) of the parliament.

“During the consideration of this bill (on strategic measures to ensure the security and sustainable development of the Strait of Hormuz), important decisions were made regarding the distribution of revenues generated from the implementation of this law“, Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

Gashgavi said that the revenues will be used to support the living standards of the population through food coupons, strengthen the country's defense and infrastructure capabilities, with priority given to provinces affected by military operations, islands, maritime infrastructure and air defense, as well as to improve the living standards of military personnel. On August 6, Fars news agency, citing a source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry, reported that the talks between Iran and Oman are focused on service fees for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the amount of which will depend on the volume of services provided by Tehran and Muscat.

In parallel with the Iran-Oman talks, Tehran is considering a bill that would ban ships linked to the United States and Israel from transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Abolfazl Zohravand, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told TASS that Iran's new bill on managing the Strait of Hormuz would clearly distinguish between friendly and hostile countries and give Tehran leverage over hostile countries.