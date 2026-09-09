Ukraine has reduced its exports of corn to the EU due to the suspension of the Greater Odessa ports. Now EU countries may find it more profitable to buy feed for pigs, chickens and cattle from American farmers. Politico reports this.

According to the publication, Europe needs corn due to the drought that is destroying the crop. The EU plans to import approximately 25 million tons of feed grain from July 2026 to June 2027, compared to 19.3 million tons in the previous 12 months. Previously, Ukraine supplied EU countries with approximately half of the corn purchased. In August, Ukrainian exports of agricultural products, including corn, fell by about two-thirds compared to the same period.

The publication notes that American suppliers can become an alternative to Ukrainian ones. This is facilitated by a rich harvest and low prices. In July and August, American farmers accounted for up to two-fifths of European corn imports.