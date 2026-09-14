Euroins key manager in Ukraine wins prestigious “Leader of the Insurance Market” award

Miroslav Boychin, a leading manager from the structure of the Bulgarian Euroins Insurance Group AD (EIG) in Ukraine, won the prestigious award “Leader of the Insurance Market of the Year“ within the 30th anniversary edition of the national program “Person of the Year – 2025“ in Kiev.

Miroslav Boychin is the Chairman of the Management Board of CHAD European Tourist Insurance (ETZ), which has leading positions in tourist insurance in Ukraine and is relied on by millions of travelers. He also holds the same position in CHAD ZK Euroins Ukraine. Both companies are part from the EIG group.

The national program “Person of the Year“ in Ukraine is a prestigious platform that has been honoring the most successful individuals and leaders in the country in the fields of business, economy, society and culture for three decades. The high distinction for Boychin is a recognition of proven professionalism, management experience and sustainable development in the insurance sector. It is also another confirmation of the

high standards of management and leadership that EIG imposes on

international markets.

“It is an extraordinary pride for us that a leader from the Euroins family receives such high international recognition. The “Leader of the Insurance Market“ distinction emphasizes not only the high professionalism of Miroslav Boychin, but also the stable positions and trust that our insurance group enjoys on the Ukrainian market in a challenging environment“, commented Yanko Nikolov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euroins Ukraine.

Last year, EIG's subsidiaries in Ukraine generated a total of 31.4 million euros in revenue amid ongoing military operations in the country.

The premium income of European Travel Insurance reached 8.74 million euros - over 66% growth for the year. At a similar pace for the same period, the gross premium income of Euroins Ukraine also grew - just over 62 percent increase to 22.7 million euros.