Possible power supply disruptions in the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin

The State Electricity System Operator (ESO) has notified ERM West that it will carry out repair work at its substation in Elin Pelin until September 30. In connection with the repair work, temporary power supply disruptions to consumers in the settlements on the territory of the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin, Sofia Region are possible

ERM West is taking all necessary measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service - a chatbot in Viber, through which users can check for outages - both planned and emergency, using a client number or measurement point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or electrohold in the Viber search engine.