Vigenin: We are close to eradicating the HIV virus, but we are no longer talking about the problem enough

„A lot has been done, but in recent years the progress has not been sustainable. The WHO's goal is to eradicate HIV by 2030 and we are close. Let us make the necessary efforts to end this disease.“ This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Kristian Vigenin, during the conference „The End of HIV in Europe – Are we moving fast enough towards achieving the 2030 goals?“, organized by the European media Euractiv.

The discussion focused on prevention, early diagnosis and the need for sustainable financing. Vigenin pointed to late diagnosis as one of the main problems in achieving the 2030 goals. According to him, about half of newly diagnosed people in the EU are diagnosed at a late stage, with this share exceeding 60% in Bulgaria and Romania. “The later the diagnosis is made, the greater the risk of transmitting the virus and of an unfavorable outcome from treatment“, he stressed.

Vigenin also drew attention to the stigma that continues to prevent people from getting tested and seeking preventive measures. According to him, it is necessary for HIV testing to become normal and regular, and information about HIV and other sexually transmitted infections to be part of health education for young people. The discussion also discussed the need to expand self-testing and use of digital health services.

The issue of better coordination between member states was also discussed. Vigenin stressed that the differences between national health systems and the free movement of people in the EU require a stronger European approach. “We need better coordination between health systems and European efforts, because HIV does not stop at the borders between member states“, he said.

According to Vigenin, sustainable financing and investment in innovation are an important part of the efforts to achieve the goals. “The best cost of a disease is the investment in its prevention. At the same time, we must continue to invest in innovation in both treatment and prevention. Innovations only make sense if they reach everyone“, the MEP stressed.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/