Bill Gates is in favor of creating an international body to oversee artificial intelligence

American billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes that the development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems should be overseen by an international organization.

He proposed that this body should combine elements of organizations that monitor nuclear non-proliferation agreements or climate and an international aviation regulator. “You want politicians to build expertise in government, but you need to create a whole set of institutions around these challenges“, Gates said, noting that the development of AI will “change the very approach to creating inventions“, which will have a fundamental impact on people's lives.

At the same time, the businessman is surprised that many people do not understand the significance of this development and that universities and think tanks are not actively participating in the discussion. According to him, this is due not only to the lack of a unified system for global oversight of AI development, but also to the lack of any regulation within countries. This means that this technological area is regulated by the developers themselves, who put their own interests first.

At the same time, The Times admits that the chances of such an organization appearing seem small, given the growing international disagreements and the huge financial implications.

Gates also pointed out that if the development of artificial intelligence is left “only to the market, the most effective tools will be created primarily for the people and organizations that can pay for them, and not necessarily for those who could benefit most from them“.

That is why the “Gates“ Foundation pledged to donate 1 billion USD over the next 2 years to prevent this: adapting technologies so that they are linguistically and culturally relevant to those who use them, and making them accessible.