Two major threats to the development of artificial intelligence

The development of artificial intelligence could take two dangerous paths: humanity could lose control of artificial intelligence (AI) or face excessive concentration of power in the hands of individuals, companies or governments, according to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, a large American technology company.

„There are two scenarios in which the progress of AI could go very wrong and which we must avoid. First, we could lose control of the future to AI. This is unacceptable. "We are unequivocally on the side of humanity, and AI should always serve people," Altman writes in X.

To prevent such a scenario, he says, methods for ensuring safety and aligning AI with human interests must evolve faster than the capabilities of the models themselves. The second threat, Altman identifies, is the excessive concentration of power, in which extremely powerful AI can be used by one person or one company to impose its worldview on everyone else.

"The results could be extremely dystopian," Altman noted. He added that danger could also arise if a single country or AI company gains excessive influence.

On September 12, Dario Amodei, CEO of the US company Anthropic, published an article calling for a slowdown in the development of advanced artificial intelligence models. He noted that by coordinating the delay in the development of advanced technologies, AI companies could "buy one to two years of additional time before models reach critical levels" of development and avoid serious errors in calculations. Elon Musk agreed with this statement, as did Sam Altman, CEO of the large American technology company OpenAI.