The historic rivalry in the United Kingdom has taken on an unexpected economic dimension. A real “whisky war“ has begun between the governments in London and Edinburgh, reports the British newspaper The Telegraph.

The bone of contention has turned out to be the new regulations that the UK government is trying to impose on the spirits market in order to stimulate English distilleries. However, the Scottish Whisky Association (SWA) and the local parliament in Edinburgh have reacted angrily. They accuse London of undermining the centuries-old legal status and protected geographical indication of „skocha“ (Scotch Whisky), allowing English producers to use similar marketing terms and shorter oak barrel aging periods.

The conflict is about to go to court. Scottish leaders have threatened that if the British Ministry of Economy does not withdraw the controversial changes, they will block a number of joint trade agreements and impose local sanctions on English goods. The trade dispute has huge stakes, as Scotch whisky exports generate over 6 billion lira per year for the economy.