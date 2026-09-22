White House not planning diesel export restrictions

The US administration is not considering banning or restricting diesel exports, despite the sharp rise in fuel prices in the US, a White House official said on September 21, as quoted by the Financial Times.

In his words, “the administration is not considering banning or restricting exports at this time”.

The discussion comes against a backdrop of record prices. The American Automobile Association AAA reported an average diesel price of $6.5101 per gallon on September 21, up from $6.2233 a week earlier and $5.6115 a month earlier.

According to AAA, this is the highest average diesel price in the United States published by the organization to date.

Pressure from Congressmen and State Governors

Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Republican of Iowa, called on the administration to impose an embargo on exports, saying in X that American farmers are losing profits because of the high cost of diesel used in agricultural machinery.

Ashley Hinson, a Republican in the House of Representatives, and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry also called for a temporary halt to U.S. exports of this type of fuel.

Diesel is one of key fuels for agriculture and transportation, and its higher price increases the cost of operating equipment and puts pressure on prices along the chain, US lawmakers say.

The White House's position for now leaves exports without new restrictions, despite growing political pressure for stricter measures.

Sources: Financial Times