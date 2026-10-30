Free website creation and hosting at Bulinfo.net

“Free” here is not a trick in small letters. It is not the “first month”, it is not the “demo version”, it is not the “basic package, and everything useful is paid for”. The creation — by far the most expensive part of any website — is truly free, because it is done by an AI assistant, not an agency. The only thing you need to know is how to describe in Bulgarian what you want.

Sounds impossible? One man created nine versions of his website in one evening — nine different designs, zero lines of code, zero leva to make. All — ordered with sentences in chat.

What's free — and what do you pay

The two things that cost the most so far are free:

The production. The free AI assistant Claude does it. Until now, you paid an agency or a freelancer for the same thing — hundreds to thousands of leva, and more for each major change.

Support. Every change — new text, new photos, different design — is a new sentence in the chat, not a new invoice. The connection between the assistant and the hosting is also free (connect.bulinfo.net/mcp) — it's done once.

What you pay for: just the hosting — the place where your site lives, with a secure connection (SSL) and backups. In Bulinfo.net he is from 4.52 € per month on an annual plan. And optionally — your own domain (your-name.bg), a few tens of leva per year — you can start without it and add it when the site works for you.

How does it work — three steps, none technical

First: get hosting from bulinfo.net. Second: you connect the free AI assistant Claude to your hosting — once, with a few clicks on the instruction of connect.bulinfo.net, without you install nothing. Third: you tell me what you want.

The assistant sees your hosting, writes the site, uploads it, sets up the secure connection and finally checks that everything opens. You want a change — you tell it as you would tell a web agency. Only the answer comes in minutes, not weeks — and without an invoice for each comma.

What to tell him

Here are sentences that work — copy and replace with yours:

„Make me a business card website for my hair salon — services, prices, phone for an hour."

„I have a car service in Karlovo. A website with working hours, services and a map on how to find me."

„Upload the photos I send you and make a gallery of them."

„Change the phone number on the site." — yes, and support is like that. And it's free.

Don't know what exactly you want? Tell him that too — will show you options and process them until you say “this is it”.

What if I make a mistake?

You can't — and that's the best part. Before each change, you see exactly what will be uploaded and nothing starts without your “yes”. The old version is kept in a backup copy and returned with one sentence — “restore the old one”. And your password remains only in Bulinfo — the assistant never sees it. The worst that can happen to you is that you don't like the design — and ask for another one. The next one is also free.

Who is behind this

Free doesn't mean frivolous. Bulinfo.net is the company that has been hosting the busiest Bulgarian sites since 1998 — mobile.bg, imot.bg, data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://bazar.bg&source=gmail&ust=1793438865240000&usg=AOvVaw2evBr7DmgIaWLHRJoQBvR0" href="http://bazar.bg" target="_blank">bazar.bg, and data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://zaplata.bg&source=gmail&ust=1793438865240000&usg=AOvVaw2ysfjwGVWXFeMcpeFDtO9f" href="http://zaplata.bg" target="_blank">zaplata.bg. The same infrastructure, which withstands millions of visits daily, has been working for the neighborhood service, salon and office website since 2025.

And let's put it bluntly: until now, there were two reasons for “I don't have a website” — money or skills. Skills are no longer needed at all, and money has shrunk to a few euros per month for hosting: the development is zero leva, the code — zero lines. You describe what you want — and your site is in the cloud.

Try again tonight: the steps are on connect.bulinfo.net/mcp and it takes five minutes. And if something is not clear to you — you ask the assistant. That's why he's there.