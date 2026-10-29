Presidential candidates Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov arrived at the Bulgarian National Television shortly after 8:00 p.m. Yotova was the first to arrive on television, followed by Gyurov.

The two were welcomed by BNT Director General Milena Milotinova, who greeted them with “Welcome” before the start of the debate before the run-off on Sunday.

The two will participate in their only debate before the run-off on November 1.

The discussion will be held live on the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) at 9:00 p.m. today.

The debate will give the two candidates the opportunity to present their positions on important topics for society related to the presidential institution, as well as their policies, views and values.

The Central Election Commission has scheduled a run-off between Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov for Sunday, November 1. The presidential candidate pair of Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev has 528,951 valid votes, and that of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev - with 486,232 valid votes.