Ukraine: Geran-5 reached 1,000 km/h during maneuvering

The new Russian jet attack drone “Geran-5“ reached a speed of up to 1,000 kilometers per hour during maneuvering. This was stated by the Ukrainian President's advisor on defense technologies Sergey Beskrestnov, known by the call sign Flash.

“We have recorded cases when “Geran-5“ developed a speed of up to 1,000 kilometers per hour during maneuvering“, Beskrestnov said during a meeting with journalists in Kiev. According to him, the data was recorded by Ukrainian specialists when using the drones.

The statement refers to the maximum speed during maneuvering, and not to a constant flight mode. In the Ukrainian military intelligence database, the “Geran-5“ is described as having a cruising speed of between 450 and 600 km/h and a flight range of up to 950 km.

Faster drones complicate interception

Beskrestnov compared the new device to earlier Russian jet drones “Geran-3“, which, according to him, developed around 280-300 km/h. The increase in speed reduces the time for detecting, tracking and hitting the target, which complicates the work of Ukrainian air defense.

“The best minds, the best engineers of Russia are working against us“, the adviser said. He pointed out that the drone production complex in Alabuga employs tens of thousands of highly qualified specialists, and Russia is also attracting young engineers.

According to Beskrestnov, Ukrainian developers should strive to outpace Russian systems, rather than just react to the emergence of new weapons. Ukrainian companies have already demonstrated jet interceptor drones, but there are still difficulties in creating reliable systems for control, guidance and automatic target acquisition.

New site near Millerovo

„Creating a model that flies fast is only one part. "And to make a serial product that is very easy to use is a completely different matter," Beskrestnov said.

Ukrainian military intelligence also reported the construction of a new drone launch site near the Millerovo military airfield in the Rostov region, Russia. According to intelligence, satellite images show that the facility is likely intended for the preparation and launch of the Geran-4, Geran-5 and their modifications.

Preliminary estimates are that after completion, the site could provide up to 100 launches per day. Ukrainian intelligence specifies that the actual intensity will depend on the availability of ready-made drones, fuel and warheads, as well as on the number of trained teams and the technical condition of the equipment.

Sources: news.bg